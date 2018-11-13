CHICAGO (CBS)– In response to Amazon’s selection of New York City and Northern Virginia as the destinations for the HQ2s, Alexa issued specific, and clever, apologies to the 18 cities that were not chosen.

Chicago was one of the finalist cities, but Amazon ultimately went with locations in New York and Virginia.

Listen to the full apology below:

Alexa’s apology to Chicago begins, “Hello Chicago, sorry about the HQ2 rejection, but if it’s any consolation, you were the second city we chose. Get it? It’s funny because one of your nicknames is the ‘Second City,’ and that’s also the name of the comedy institution in your city. HAHAHAHA comedy.”

Alexa explains the decision.

“Speaking of comedy, that’s why we didn’t go with you,” she says. “We were intimidated by your comedic porous. Improv, sketch, stand-up, you’re too funny. Chicago we can’t match that wit and spot-on delivery, well the delivery thing we can do.”

Alexa says being funny is exhausting.

“That’s why although you are the ‘Windy City,’ we couldn’t make you the W.I.N-dy city,” she says. “Sorry for that one.”

The “Alexa Please Apologize” skill was created by an Austin-based ad agency McGrah Jessee. This feature allows Alexa to apologize for other happenings such as traffic or the weather.