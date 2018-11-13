Filed Under:Blue Line, Chicago, Chicago Animal Care And Control, CTA, Deer, Rosemont Police

CHICAGO (CBS)– The deer that fell onto the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday, has been euthanized.

The deer fell onto the tracks Monday afternoon near the Rosemont station and I-90 after it was hit by a vehicle as it crossed the highway around 1:10 p.m., according to Rosemont police. The deer was removed from the tracks and service resumed around 4:30 p.m.

Injured Deer Removed From CTA Tracks Euthanized

Deer On CTA Blue Line Tracks (Credit: Steve Dale)

According to Chicago Animal Care and Control’s medical evaluation, the deer had suffered multiple fractures, a severely broken leg and open wounds. The injuries and condition led veterinary staff to conclude the deer would have a low likelihood of survival in the wild.

Officials say it would be dangerous for public health to return a sick, previously tranquilized deer back into the wild.

“The safest and most humane option was euthanization,” CACC stated in a press release.

 