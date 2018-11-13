CHICAGO (CBS)– The deer that fell onto the CTA Blue Line tracks Monday, has been euthanized.

The deer fell onto the tracks Monday afternoon near the Rosemont station and I-90 after it was hit by a vehicle as it crossed the highway around 1:10 p.m., according to Rosemont police. The deer was removed from the tracks and service resumed around 4:30 p.m.

According to Chicago Animal Care and Control’s medical evaluation, the deer had suffered multiple fractures, a severely broken leg and open wounds. The injuries and condition led veterinary staff to conclude the deer would have a low likelihood of survival in the wild.

Officials say it would be dangerous for public health to return a sick, previously tranquilized deer back into the wild.

“The safest and most humane option was euthanization,” CACC stated in a press release.