CHICAGO (CBS) — A truck driver and an Indiana State Police trooper were injured Monday night, when a semi-trailer truck jack-knifed on Interstate 80/94, and smashed into a police cruiser.

Indiana State Police said a trooper was heading west on the right shoulder of I-80/94 near the I-65 exit ramp around 11:10 p.m., when a semi in the center lane lost control, and started to jack-knife.

The truck hit the trooper’s squad car, which spun around and hit a Mazda that had stopped on the right shoulder after it was involved in an earlier crash.

Indiana State Police Crash A semi-trailer truck jack-knifed on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana, and crashed into an Indiana State Police squad car on Nov. 12, 2018. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

Light snow was falling in the area at the time, but it was not clear if weather was a factor in the crash.

Indiana State Police Trooper Zachary Huston, 25, was taken to Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The truck driver, 55-year-old Sukdib Dhesi, of Ontario, was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, and later transferred to the University of Chicago emergency room with serious injuries. Police said Dhesi was cited for unsafe lane movement.

The driver of the Mazda, 24-year-old Michael Durkin, of Chesterton, was cited for having expired license plates.