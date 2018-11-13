SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House tourism committee will open the General Assembly’s fall session with questions about the future of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The committee on Tuesday will question officials with the museum. Its fundraising foundation wants state tourism money to help pay off $9 million owed on a decade-old loan used to buy Lincoln artifacts.

But questions about the authenticity of a stovepipe hat purportedly belonging to Lincoln have created negative publicity.

The fall session scheduled to consider legislation vetoed by the governor runs through Thursday and November 27-29.

Lawmakers might take up vetoes of legislation setting the minimum public-school teacher’s salary at $40,000 , barring tobacco sales to those under 21 , and raising the limit on awards from the Court of Claims from $100,000 to $2 million.

