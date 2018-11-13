  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:BNSF Railway, Chicago, delays, Metra

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time in a week, commuters who ride the Metra BNSF line are facing major delays, due to switch problems for inbound and outbound trains.

Metra said BNSF Railway line trains are delayed up to 57 minutes during the morning rush due to switch problems.

According to Metra’s website, at least nine inbound and outbound trains are delayed.

Metra officials said the cause of the switch problems is unclear, and it’s unknown if the cold weather is to blame.

BNSF Railway trains also had extensive delays on Thursday, when switch problems at Union Station prevented any trains from entering or leaving the station.

For details on the BNSF delays, check Metra’s website.