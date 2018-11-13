CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of fans and admirers stood in in the cold for hours to meet former First Lady Michelle Obama in Hyde Park — and to buy her new book.

The former First Lady kicked off her book tour in Chicago on Tuesday. Word got out. The long line of fans waiting to meet the author stretched around the block outside the Seminary Co-op bookstore near the University of Chicago campus on South Woodlawn.

“It’s a part of history going back to 2008 I don’t we’ll ever see another administration or family like this.” said Preston Thomas, standing in line waiting to meet Obama. “This transcends color. She is someone for whom integrity is very important. I believe she is someone who thinks that social change and justice are very important.”

Inside the bookstore, Mrs. Obama signed books, shook hands and even gave out a few high fives.

It’s all part of the promotion for her new memoir, “Becoming.”

Tuesday night at the United Center, Mrs. Obama will sit down to talk about the book with Oprah Winfrey and several thousands in the crowd.

