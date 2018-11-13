Chicago (CBS) — A three-story home in the western suburbs went up in flames late Monday evening, injuring one person inside.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Steve Demas says around 10:45 p.m. Monday evening, a home on Plank Road in Lisle caught fire and spread quickly, trapping one of the home’s occupants on the second floor. That person was able to get out on their own but was later transported to Edward Hospital in Naperville in guarded condition.

Deputy Chief Demas adds firefighters encountered water supply issues upon arrival and had to go about five blocks down from the burning home to get a secure water line.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the help of the DuPage Arson Task Force.