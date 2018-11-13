CHICAGO (CBS)–An elderly woman, Ruta Jostsons, 82, has been reported missing from Chicago’s North Side.

Police say Jostsons has dementia and was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving a facility on the 6000 block of North Sheridan Road.

Police did not mention the name of the facility where Jostsons was last seen.

Jostsons is white with grey hair. She is 5-foot-8-inches tall and weight about 130 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and pants, a white purse and red gloves.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8266.