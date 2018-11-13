NILES, Mich. (AP) — Some Michigan communities are already saying no to marijuana businesses after voters approved the use of the drug for people 21 and older .

The South Bend Tribune reports the Niles City Council in southwestern Michigan voted Monday to temporarily opt out of allowing retail marijuana sales in the city. Council members have said they’re waiting for the state to sort out rules and regulations for the sale of marijuana.

The Herald-Palladium reports the southwestern Michigan community of St. Joseph also is among those expected to opt out.

In southeastern Michigan, WHMI-FM reports the village of Pinckney adopted an ordinance Monday prohibiting marijuana establishments for now due in part to the potential strain on community resources such as police and zoning.

Voters last week approved the recreational use of marijuana.

