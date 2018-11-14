Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears looks to pass in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, after throwing for three touchdowns and running for another in a 34-22 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes for a career-best 355 yards against Detroit.

He threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Allen Robinson, and another to rookie wideout Anthony Miller, and ran for a fourth, leading the Bears to a 6-3 start, and their first win over a division opponent since Oct. 31, 2016, against the Vikings.

Trubisky’s 148.6 passer rating and 95.7 QBR against the Lions were the second best of his career, behind only to his six-touchdown performance against the Buccaneers in a 48-10 win in Week 4.

In his last six starts, Trubisky has 17 touchdown passes and only four interceptions, with another two touchdowns on the ground.