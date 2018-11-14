CHICAGO (CBS)– A man is hoping to find homes for all 30 of the cats he has been caring for before his Dunning home is foreclosed.

Romaica Tapoi’s rescue effort began in 2011 when he took in an abandoned cat in his neighborhood. He then started putting food out for other stray cats.

The number of cats kept growing, so Tapoi built them shelters and set up beds.

“I’m here, I provide for them,” he said.

Tapoi is worried because he is no longer able to take care of the cats due to financial issues. He shared a video on the “Chicago Community Cats” Facebook page asking for help.

“Most of the cats lived in my yard,” he said. “They don’t know how to look for food, and if I leave from here and lose my house, nobody is going to take care of them.”

As soon as Kim Vonesh saw the Facebook video, she said she knew she had to help. Since Sunday, she has relocated 11 cats and kittens.

“As long as I have fosters lined up, I can get them to the vet and then get them into a safe place,” Vonesh said.

Vonesh set up “Go Fund Me” page to help with the medical costs of caring for the cats.