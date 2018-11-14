CHICAGO (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama comes home to Chicago to kick off her book tour.

Tuesday night Oprah Winfrey interviewed Michelle Obama in front of a packed house at the United Center.

Mrs. Obama talked openly about her time in the White House, her relationship with Barack Obama and her family.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the former first lady expressed her feelings about the new administration.

“It seems that whatever the Obama administration has done, the current administration wants to undo. How do you handle that when you look at the work you all have done,” asked King.

“You know the truth is the presidency isn’t ours to own. It’s the people’s job,” Obama said. “The question is how does the country feel?”

Michelle Obama will visit 11 more cities on her nationwide book tour.

“Becoming” currently holds the top sport on Amazon’s best seller list.