CHICAGO (CBS) — A police officer shot an armed offender during a confrontation on the West Side on Wednesday, police said.
Around 3 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of North Lawndale, near Laura Ward school, according to dispatch reports. A woman near that location reported the man in a black jacket and red hoodie shot at her car.
Police pursued the gunman and a confrontation led to the officer shooting the offender near Huron and Central Park.
The shooting victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.
Police said a weapon from the offender was recovered.
No officers were injured.