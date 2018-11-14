CHICAGO (CBS)–A pumpkin thrown off an overpass crashed into the driver’s side window of a vehicle being driven down the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County by a Michigan woman Tuesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

The incident marks the third time a pumpkin was thrown off of an Indiana overpass since Nov. 7, police said.

The 64-year-old driver, Susan Brown of Edwardsburg, Mich. suffered minor injuries when the pumpkin crashed into her 2018 Chevy as she drove eastbound, police said.

The pumpkin was thrown near the 44-mile marker around 9:35 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indiana State Trooper Trent Jones at 574-206-2931.