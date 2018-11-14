CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight days after winning re-election as Illinois State Comptroller, Susana Mendoza is officially entering the race for mayor, stating Chicago “must become the city of the future.”

Mendoza, 46, has been expected to run for mayor ever since Rahm Emanuel announced in September that he would not seek a third term. Days before her re-election as comptroller, a video of Mendoza announcing a run for mayor was leaked to the press, but she didn’t make it official until Wednesday morning.

“Chicago is so many things; gritty, hardworking, welcoming. It’s time to make this city work for everyone. This election is about the future of Chicago, and I believe in that future,” Mendoza said in a different campaign announcement video released early Wednesday.

Mendoza’s announcement comes one day after another candidate, former Chicago Public Schools principal Troy LaRaviere, dropped out of the race.

At least 16 other candidates have announced they are running for mayor in 2019, including: