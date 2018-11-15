  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alivia Stahl, Alyssa Shepherd, Crash, Indiana, Mason Ingle, Reckless Homicide, Rochester, school bus, Xzavier Ingle

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman charged in a school bus stop crash that killed three children is due in court for her first hearing in the case.

Twenty-four-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was scheduled to appear Thursday before a Fulton County judge. She’s charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

rochester children Woman Charged In Bus Stop Crash That Killed 3 Children Due In Court

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. (Photo supplied to CBS)

Authorities say Shepherd was driving a pickup truck near Rochester, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Indianapolis, on Oct. 30 when she struck four children crossing a highway to board a school bus.

She told authorities she didn’t realize the bus headed in the opposite direction was stopped.

alyssa shepherd Woman Charged In Bus Stop Crash That Killed 3 Children Due In Court

Alyssa Shepherd is charged with three counts of reckless homicide resulting in death. (Indiana State Police)

Six-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, were killed. An 11-year-old boy was severely injured in the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)