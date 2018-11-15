CHICAGO (CBS) — With the help of a special guest, it’s beginning to look like Christmas at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper helped to light up the 45-foot-tree at the museum Thursday morning.

The 76th annual Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light exhibit features more than 50 decorated trees representing different cultures and traditions.

Chance said he’s no stranger to the magic the museum holds during the holiday season.

“I’ve been coming here since I was most of you guys’ age. Running around here on field trips. And it’s just a beautiful place to be. A beautiful time of the year,” he said.

The exhibit runs through January 6.