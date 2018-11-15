CHICAGO (CBS) — Reports of a robbery outside a bank in Country Club Hills prompted a police response and there are reports of police shooting at a suspect.

It’s unclear how the incident began but it ended with a suspect’s white vehicle in a strip mall and it might have hit a Country Club Hills squad car. It’s reported to have started about 200 yards away in the parking lot of a Bank of America.

A witness said she saw police pull over that white car a couple of hours ago. She believed there was some sort of confrontation. Then she said the white sedan drove across the lawn, at some point coming at a stop and possibly hitting the police car.

The witness said two men got out of the car. One man ran away. Another man who began running was shot at some point. She said she didn’t see him get shot so she doesn’t know if he was shot by that police.

It’s believed the suspect is in critical condition and one suspect is still on the run.

This is a developing story.