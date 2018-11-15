CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Legionnaires’ disease cluster has been found in the area, this time in McHenry County.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, three cases of Legionnaires’ disease were found at McHenry Villa, described as an independent senior living community.

“Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “IDPH is investigating possible sources, identifying individuals who may have been exposed, and recommending remediation and prevention measures.”

The senior living center said it is notifying its residents and staff.

The IDPH also reported that the Warren Barr South Loop nursing home in Chicago has reported a third Legionnaires’ disease case. The last two at that center were reported in October.

The agency said “this resident is thought to have been exposed before the facility implemented public health recommendations to switch to bottled water while environmental assessments are being completed.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection that people can get by breathing in water droplets with the Legionella bacteria.

According to the IDPH “people at increased risk of Legionnaires’ disease are those 50 years of age or older, or those who have certain risk factors, such as being a current or former smoker, having a chronic disease, or having a weakened immune system.”

