CHICAGO (CBS) — While snow has cleared out for most of the Chicago area, the far northern and western suburbs can expect flakes to continue falling through mid-afternoon.

Snow showers moved through the Chicago area Thursday morning and afternoon. While the snow was melting almost as soon as it hit most roads, it has been accumulating on grassy surfaces.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 3 inches of snow fell in some southwestern suburbs, and 3.5 inches in parts of northwest Indiana. Closer to the city, totals were closer to an inch or less.

A narrow band of snow was expected to linger from Waukegan southwest to Sublette through around 3 p.m., when it will begin shrinking as it moves closer to the city. According to the National Weather Service, drivers should expect low visibility in areas within that band of snow.

Chicago could see flakes return by the evening rush, with skies clearing overnight. That snow could stick to the roads, as temperatures likely will be freezing by then.

Narrow band of moderate to heavy snow from Waukegan southwestward to Sublette will slowly diminish through 300pm CST. Expect poor visibiliity & some slick roads with within the band. Slow down & increase following distance when driving. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/v46tzrDjdr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 15, 2018

While temperatures will drop below freezing Thursday night, Friday will bring milder conditions, with a high near 40.

Snow showers are expected to return Saturday, though with little accumulation, before sunnier weather arrives on Sunday. The recent cold trend, however, is expected to continue through the middle of next week, with highs around 10 degrees below normal.