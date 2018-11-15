CHICAGO (CBS) — School officials are investigating after a swastika was found scratched into a bathroom stall at Trinity High School this week.

Trinity High School president Dr. Corinne Benedetto said the Nazi symbol was found scratched in a bathroom stall on Tuesday, and was immediately removed.

Parents were notified of the incident the next morning, and the school has asked anyone with information to come forward.

“Trinity High School is part of the Mission of the Sinsinawa Dominicans, a Catholic Order dedicated to social justice and espousing the central Christian value of caritas—love and humility before the sanctity of one’s fellow human beings. This act is abhorrent to us,” Benedetto said in an email.

The school also has notified River Forest police.

The incident comes on the heels of a string of other racist and anti-Semitic incidents at nearby Oak Park and River Forest High school. A 14-year-old OPRF student was charged with a hate crime after sending an image of a swastika to classmates’ cell phones last week. Before that, there were two incidents of racist graffiti at the school in the past few weeks.