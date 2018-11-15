CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed in a high-speed hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police said a gray SUV was headed east on 71st Street around 1 a.m., when a speeding Ford Fusion exiting the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway slammed into the SUV at the intersection of 71st and State.

The two mangled cars came to a stop in front of a BP gas station, leaving behind a trail of debris and a downed street sign.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the men as 35-year-old Jerome Clopton and 42-year-old James Moore.

The driver of the Fusion fled the scene. Police brought in a K-9 unit and a helicopter to help search the area.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation unit was investigating.