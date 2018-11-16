CHICAGO (CBS)–An ice cream shop owner in Dixon, Ill. is accused of taking videos and photos of teenage customers and employees and then pasting those images into violent child pornography.

Martin Hey, 66, the owner of Hey Brothers Ice Cream, was charged with eight counts of creating child pronography and multiple counts of unauthorized video recording.

Hey was first arrested in September for recording a woman and a teenager in Naperville, authorities said. When police were called, he allegedly fled to Dixon, where Naperville police located him and confiscated his computer.

Hey is being held on $800,000 bail in DuPage County.