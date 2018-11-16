  • CBS 2On Air

By Rob Johnson
CHICAGO(CBS)—Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes is used to working with the best, but on Friday night he performed for a group of truly inspiring people.

misericordia Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes Sings And Dances With Misericordia Residents

Residents of Misericordia, an organization that serves adults with developmental disabilities, were treated to a live performance by Cervantes, who emceed the lighting of Chicago’s official Christmas tree in Millenium Park Friday evening.

Cervantes sang to Misericordia residents at the Heart of Mercy Ball at Hilton International.

The event raised $1 million last year, and organizers said they hope to reach new fundraising totals this year that surpass 2017.

 

 