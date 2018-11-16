CHICAGO (CBS)–The Attorney General promised a sweeping inquiry into the state’s six diocese, and on Friday staff from the Attorney General’s office was in Joliet looking at records.

The diocese in Joliet has 650,000 Catholics, and CBS 2 has been searching for just one–the Bishop of the Joliet Diocese, Daniel Conlon.

CBS 2’s Brad Edwards found him at home on Friday before he slammed his front door in his face.

CBS 2 obtained this memorandum, initialed by Conlon.

In it, he says, “I would like to update you on the status of the Illinois Attorney General’s inquiry into matters involving allegations of child sexual abuse against clergy in the diocese of Joliet. Today, Nov. 16, four members of the AG’s office will be on site at the Blanchette Catholic Center to review files of diocesan priests with credible allegations of child sexual abuse.”

That includes this list of more than 30 priests, including Father James Nowak.

The diocese paid millions to, in part, settle claims brought by eight men alleging Nowak abused them.

This summer, CBS 2 found Nowak living next to a school–with the diocese footing his expenses.

After CBS 2 inquired, he moved to an extended stay motel. He has since moved again.

Nowak once wrote on Facebook, “In regard to our beloved bishop Daniel Conlon, he has cared for me well.”

CBS 2 has been trying to interview Conlon for weeks, but on Friday he told Edwards that he “wasn’t prepared” when CBS 2 showed up at his door.

Conlon has had about two decades to craft a response to a media inquiry about priest sex abuse.

RELATED STORIES: Priests Facing Sex Crime Allegations No Longer Live Next To School | 2 Priests Accused Of Sex Crimes Live Next To A School; Parents Outraged | Priest On Leave While Joliet Diocese Looks Into Sexual Abuse