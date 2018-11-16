CHICAGO (CBS)–After numerous protests were held this week to call for the firing of the Midlothian police officer who shot and killed security guard Jemel Roberson, friends of the victim gathered for a vigil outside his Chicago alma mater, Lane Tech High School.

The case continues to garner national attention. Kanye West on Friday donated $150,000 to Roberson’s family.

The Lane Tech graduates on Friday night mourned the loss of Roberson and other black men and women killed at the hands of police.

“We must love each other. We must support each other,” they chanted.

Police have commended Roberson for stepping in to stop a person who started shooting inside Manny’s Luxury Lounge early Sunday before he was fatally shot by the police officer.

The Midlothian Police Department also said Roberson did not listen to police commands to drop his weapon.

No video of the incident has been released and the officer’s name is also unconfirmed.

The vigil organizer says Friday’s gathering helps heal during a confusing time.

Classmates wrote in chalk outside the old stomping grounds where Roberson, 26, played basketball until he graduated in 2010.

“For people who don’t have answers, for people who don’t know how to feel, for people who feel everything—I really don’t have that many words to say because I still can’t wrap my mind around it and the more that I do, the angrier that I get,” said Citlali Arroyo, Roberson’s former classmate and friend.