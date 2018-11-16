Chicago (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of man allegedly involved in an illegal drug trafficking enterprise in Freeport.

On Aug. 28, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Western Division, issued a federal arrest warrant for Julian Young, 41, after he was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information concerning this person is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Rockford Resident Agency at 815-987-9833.