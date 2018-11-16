Filed Under:distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, FBI, Julian Young

Chicago (CBS) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of man allegedly involved in an illegal drug trafficking enterprise in Freeport.

julian young Man Wanted By FBI For Illegal Drug Trafficking

(Credit: FBI)

On Aug. 28, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Western Division, issued a federal arrest warrant for Julian Young, 41, after he was charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information concerning this person is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Rockford Resident Agency at 815-987-9833.