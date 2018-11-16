Chicago (CBS) — A 33-year-old McHenry man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

On June 6, 2016, Anthony Harrison called 911 after attempting to take his own life. While on the phone, Harrison reported he had killed his wife, Laura Harrison, inside their house two days earlier. When officers responded to the residence, they found Laura Harrison’s body. She had been stabbed, beaten and strangled.

Officers later discovered that, within hours of murdering his wife, Harrison purchased numerous items to attempt to conceal or destroy evidence of the murder. It also appeared that Harrison intended to burn down the house with the body inside.