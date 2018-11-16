CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have arrested a man who allegedly groped a female cyclist as he rode by her on his mini-motorcycle in September in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood.

Zachary Konecki, 30, of the 3500 block of North Normandy Avenue, Chicago, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Police said Konecki allegedly punched a man who confronted him for groping the woman as she rode a bike on the 1100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 22 around 4 p.m.

Konecki was arrested Nov. 14 at his home, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.