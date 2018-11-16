  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A key vote on Saturday could pave the way for Illinois teachers to carry guns in schools.

This comes following several recent school shootings that have swept U.S. schools.

The Illinois Association of School Boards will vote on a resolution allowing districts to arm its teachers, if school districts choose to do so.

Twelve school districts throughout the state pushed for the resolution, many supporting districts  located in rural areas.

The issue has come up for a vote before and failed.

Opponents are expected to protest outside the meeting tomorrow morning.

Even if it passes, state law would have to change before teachers could be armed in school.