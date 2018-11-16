  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Vander Harris was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday near 79th and Clyde in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said he suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and might need medication.

Vander Harris, 69, was reported missing on Nov. 15, 2018. Police said he suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and might need medication. (Credit: Chicago Police)

Harris might be headed to south suburban Glenwood.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him should call 911, or contact the Area South Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.