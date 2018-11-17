CHICAGO (CBS)— Chef Sean Curry joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about Chicago’s annual “Cookies and Cheer” event.
On Nov. 29 and 30 at Fairmont Hotel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests can participate in a cookie exchange.
Curry said guests will get to sample cookies, while enjoying wine and festivities. Each guest can pick three dozen cookies to be packaged.
“It’s really fun and keeps growing every year,” Curry said.
This year’s cookie assortment will feature Curry’s red velvet cheesecake, double chocolate oatmeal, triple chocolate, maple-bacon shortbread cookies and Mexican wedding cake.
Tickets for the cookie exchange are $70. For $250, guests can attend a reception in the presidential suit and take a behind-the-scenes-tour.