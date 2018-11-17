CHICAGO (CBS)— Chef Sean Curry joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about Chicago’s annual “Cookies and Cheer” event.

With the culinary team from @FairmontChicago talking about the 5th Annual “Cookies and Cheer” event and enjoying gourmet cookies! #delicious pic.twitter.com/QgAdrn7gY6 — Suzanne Le Mignot (@SuzanneLeMignot) November 17, 2018

On Nov. 29 and 30 at Fairmont Hotel from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests can participate in a cookie exchange.

Curry said guests will get to sample cookies, while enjoying wine and festivities. Each guest can pick three dozen cookies to be packaged.

“It’s really fun and keeps growing every year,” Curry said.

This year’s cookie assortment will feature Curry’s red velvet cheesecake, double chocolate oatmeal, triple chocolate, maple-bacon shortbread cookies and Mexican wedding cake.

Tickets for the cookie exchange are $70. For $250, guests can attend a reception in the presidential suit and take a behind-the-scenes-tour.

Tickets can be purchased online.