Chicago (CBS) — The Park Forest Police Department demonstrated tremendous support for one of their own who was injured in the line of duty.

RELATED Wounded Park Forest Police Officer Tim Jones Leaves Rehab Hospital, WATCH: Officer That Survived Getting Shot In Head Twice Stars In Lip Sync Video

Officer Tim Jones was all smiles Saturday night as he arrived at a benefit supporting him and celebrating his incredible recovery.

Jones was critically injured in 2016 while taking an armed suspect into custody.

Dozens gathered to raise money for Jones at the event, which featured music, food and a silent auction.

Money raised from the event will help Jones with his medical expenses. He’s still undergoing intensive therapy to help improve his strength, mobility and speech.