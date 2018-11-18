CHICAGO (CBS)– Police discovered an unidentified body inside a vehicle owned by a missing Lyons man, Saturday around 11 a.m.

Paresh Jhobalia, 62, was last seen in Downers Grove and was reported missing by family members on Nov. 10. The vehicle was found parked behind Jhobalia’s home in Lyons.

The Cook County Coroner is working to identify the body that was found in the vehicle.

Police are urging anyone who knows anything about the missing man and the incident to contact the Lyons Police Department at 708-447-1225.