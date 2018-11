Chicago (CBS) — Police have found the body of Paresh Jhobalia, the Lyons man who had been missing since last week.

The 62-year-old was last seen in Downers Grove.

Yesterday, police searched Jhobalia’s car, which had been parked near his home, and they found his body inside.

An autopsy indicates Jhobalia was stabbed to death.