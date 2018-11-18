ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) — Elgin firefighters rescued several cats from a burning home Saturday afternoon.

The Elgin Fire Department was called out to the 800 block of Buckeye Street for reports of smoke coming from a home around 12:01 p.m., according to the department.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames. Neighbors told firefighters no one was home, but there were several family pets inside. Firefighters rescued several cats from the house. The cats were successfully treated for smoke inhalation by an on-scene ambulance crew.

The fire was contained to the home’s kitchen, but the family was displaced due to smoke damage, according to the department.