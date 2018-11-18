Chicago (CBS) — Twelve-year-old Jameson Foreman has had a difficult three months but now has an assist from some of Chicago’s most talented musicians.

Jameson’s mother, Amberly Stokes, remembers when she received the life-changing phone call Aug. 24.

“I ran,” Stokes said. “I dropped what I was doing.”

A 20-year-old man, driving on a suspended license, had hit Jameson as he left Percy Julian Middle School.

“His leg was wide open,” Stokes said. “Blood was everywhere, and he was losing consciousness. I was uncontrollably screaming and crying.”

Jameson spent nine days in intensive care. He had multiple injuries, and there was fear he might not make it.

“He was on Fentanyl, begging for more,” Stokes said. “And the nurse was telling him, ‘I literally cannot give you anymore’.”

Today, Jameson is in a wheelchair. He needs several more operations, but he has some good friends.

A dozen blues musicians, including Toronzo Cannon and Deitra Farr, will perform at a benefit for Amberly and Jameson Tuesday night.

“Amberly does a lot of things in the community,” Farr said. “Her greatest asset is her big heart.”

Stokes has worked in blues clubs and booked bands. She’s also raised money for blues musicians in need. When Eric “Guitar” Davis was murdered several years ago, Amberly led the fundraising drive.

“She stepped forward and helped raise all that money to see that he had a decent burial, and I’ll never forget that,” Farr said.

Now, the tables are turned. It’s said blues music is tonic for our wounds. The musicians will prove it again for Jameson.

“It’s been touching as we wait and kind of try to recovery from the post-traumatic stress of going through this,” Stokes said. “It’s been such a positive thing for us to focus on.”

CBS 2 was told that many musicians wanted to perform at the benefit, but not everyone could fit on the bill.

Tuesday’s event will take place at the House of Blues. Tickets can be purchased here.