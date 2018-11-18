  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deer Hunting, hunting season, Jayme Closs, Missing, Wisconsin

Chicago (CBS) — Saturday marked the start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin, and investigators are asking hunters to be on the lookout for any clues relating to missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

RELATED Reward For Info On Jayme Closs Climbs To $50,000

jayme closs Investigators Ask WI Hunters For Help Locating Jayme Closs

Jayme Closs, 13, is missing after her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, Wisconsin, on Oct. 15, 2018. (Credit: Barron County Sheriff)

Closs’ parents were found shot to death in their home last month after a mysterious 911 call.

Investigators want hunters to report anything suspicious on their property such as clothing, weapons or anything they think isn’t right.

When police arrived at the Closs family’s home, they saw the door was kicked in and Jayme was nowhere to be found.

They believe she was abducted and is in danger.