Chicago (CBS) — Saturday marked the start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin, and investigators are asking hunters to be on the lookout for any clues relating to missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

Closs’ parents were found shot to death in their home last month after a mysterious 911 call.

Investigators want hunters to report anything suspicious on their property such as clothing, weapons or anything they think isn’t right.

When police arrived at the Closs family’s home, they saw the door was kicked in and Jayme was nowhere to be found.

They believe she was abducted and is in danger.