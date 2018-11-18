CHICAGO (CBS)– Community members will honor Jemel Roberson at his alma mater, Lane Tech High School, Sunday.

Roberson, the Robbins security guard who was shot and killed by a police officer responding to a bar shooting last week, was a former member of the Lane Tech basketball team.

The event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lane Tech basketball court on the northwest side.

Organizers say they want to turn their anguish over Roberson’s death into action, in a call for “justice for Jemel.”

Also Sunday, a prayer vigil will be held at St. John Community Church in Robbins at 2 p.m. to honor Roberson.

Roberson’s funeral will be held next Nov. 24 at the House of Hope.