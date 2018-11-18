Chicago (CBS) — Chicago Police Area Central detectives are trying to piece together what happened after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed late Saturday night in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

Police say that around 11:45 p.m., officers discovered the man lying on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of W. Huron suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A black SUV believed to be involved in the shooting was seen leaving eastbound around the time shots rang out. The circumstances of the shooting are not known at this time and no one is in custody.