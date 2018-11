CHICAGO (CBS)– A 65-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in a Loop bathroom Saturday around 6 p.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Two male offenders placed a gun to the victim’s head in a public bathroom, located in the 200 block of East Randolph Street.

The offenders, ages 17 to 20, took the man’s phone and money.

Police say no injuries were reported.