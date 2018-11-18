Chicago (CBS) — Pedestrians move one step closer to a bridge that helps them near the Dan Ryan Expressway.

As part of the CTA construction plan at 95th and the Dan Ryan, crews are placing the huge steel bridge that connects the north and south ends of the terminal Sunday.

“I really appreciate everything they’re doing because they’re trying to upgrade our community and upgrade what’s going on around us,” CTA commuter Finley Lawrence said. “They want everybody to be comfortable and everybody to be happy.”

The installation has forced workers to close part of 95th Street until about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The improvement project is expected to be finished later this year.