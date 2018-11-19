CHICAGO (CBS) — The races for mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, and 50 City Council seats begin in earnest on Monday, as candidates begin filing petitions to get on the ballot for 2019.

Candidates who line up at the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners by 9 a.m. will enter a lottery to decide who will be listed first on the ballot, which many see as an advantage, especially in crowded races like the contest for mayor.

To get on the ballot for mayor or other citywide offices for the city elections on Feb. 26, 2019, candidates must turn in at least 12,500 valid signatures on nominating petitions. Usually, candidates try to gather at least twice that many signatures, to make sure they can survive challenges from their rivals.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to turn in about 60,000 signatures in her bid for they mayor’s office, and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas plans to turn in about 50,000 signatures.

Candidates for alderman must gather far fewer signatures, needing only 473 from voters in their ward to get on the ballot.

Joseph Williams, who is running for alderman in the 15th ward, spent the night outside 69 W. Washington St. on Sunday night, to make sure he was among the first in line to get on the ballot.

“I am hoping as well to be the first one on the ballot, but no matter what, I love the experience. I love being down here, down with a lot of great people, and I’m just glad to be down here with them,” he said.

Darnisha Holliday, a campaign worker for 16th Ward candidate Kenny Doss II, said they’ve been preparing for the race since June.

“Before he could collect petitions, we’ve been going door to door. We’re grassroots. We’re about a five-man team, and so we’ve done all the leg work, and now it’s time to let it work for us,” she said.

The last position on the ballot also is thought to offer something of an advantage. Candidates hoping for that spot must turn in their nominating petitions during the last hour on the final day on Nov. 26.