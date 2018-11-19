INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Republican legislative leaders say they don’t expect lawmakers will take any action toward removing state Attorney General Curtis Hill from office even though the governor and other state officials have called on him to resign over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

GOP House Speaker Brian Bosma told reporters Monday such an attempt could end up dominating the legislative session that starts in January.

A special prosecutor declined last month to pursue any criminal charges against Hill, despite a state report that witnesses said the Republican attorney general touched the women inappropriately during a March party at an Indianapolis bar. Hill has denied the allegations.

Senate majority leader Mark Messmer says Hill’s political future should now be up to the voters. Hill’s term runs through 2020.

