CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed while walking to the Red Line on the South Side early Sunday morning.

Police issued a community alert in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood after the 57-year-old woman was attacked at knifepoint.

The woman was walking to the Red Line under the 78th Street viaduct between Wallace and Fielding avenues around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a masked man walked up and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

Police said the rapist threatened to kill her, and stole her cash, ID, credit cards, and debit cards.

Authorities had only a vague description of the rapist, who was wearing a red ski mask, blue denim jacket with white sherpa fur collar, and black pants. He was wielding a 6- to 8-inch knife with a brass knuckle grip.

Police urged people to be aware of their surroundings, and call police right away if they see anything suspicious. Anyone with information about the attack should call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.