CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police said a man was placed in custody after security officers at Soldier Field found a gun in his coat Sunday night as he tried to enter the park.

Levi Flemister, 57, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities said the gun was discovered as he tried to enter the park located in the 1400 block of South Museum Campus Drive around 7:26 p.m.

The Chicago Bears were playing at Soldier Field Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.