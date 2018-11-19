CHICAGO (CBS)–A woman who was at Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon for radiation treatment said she and others took cover inside a utility closet as a gunman opened fire nearby.

The woman told CBS 2 she went into the hospital from the parking lot to take cover after she saw a maroon-colored Dodge Charger exchange gunfire with police.

“The shots were coming so strong, so closely,” she said. “I thought I was going to be hit by a bullet. I just got out of radiation–I can barely breathe.”

She recounted the terrifying moments she hid inside the utility room, located inside the hospital’s cancer treatment center.

“It was an exchange–like ‘pow pow pow pow pow pow pow,'” she said. “It was extreme and it was very loud and it was close.”

She said the SWAT team arrived and led her and others safely out of the room.

“I’ve been battling cancer for over four years, so I come here on a regular basis,” she said. “When the gunfire started, me and my girlfriend jumped to the ground.”