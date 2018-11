CHICAGO (CBS)–A gunman has reportedly opened fire on the campus of Mercy Hospital, according to Chicago police.

The hospital is located at 2525 S. Michigan Ave.

According to dispatch reports, a woman has been shot.

There are also reports an officer who has been shot.

Police responded to the hospital around 3:30 p.m.

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 19, 2018

This story is breaking.