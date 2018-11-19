CHICAGO (CBS) — A band of lake effect snow is expected to sweep though Chicago early Tuesday and could affect the morning commute.

The snow will start around 2 a.m. and continue until mid morning. The heaviest snow will fall in Northwest Indiana, CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist reports. Conditions could make for a slower morning commute.

Lake and Cook counties in Illinois will get the snow first, with less than an inch of accumulation.

A quick round of lake effect snow is expected overnight into Tue. morning along the Lake MI shore in IL & IN. The snow is expected to fall over a short period of time and may lead to lead to slippery conditions for the Tue. morning commute. pic.twitter.com/ADrogL49zj — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 19, 2018

The snow will shift into Northwest Indiana later in the morning, with towns in Porter County, like Valparaiso, seeing the heaviest snowfall, with up to three inches in isolated locations possible.

Closer to Chicago, in towns like Gary, Hammond and Munster, the snowfall will be lighter.