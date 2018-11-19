CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are en route to University of Chicago Hospital where a CPD officer was taken after a shooting Monday afternoon at Mercy Hospital.

Several dozen police officers are outside the hospital awaiting word on the Chicago police officer who was shot in the incident.

The incident unfolded around 3:20 Monday afternoon when a gunman began shooting inside and outside the grounds of Mercy Hospital.

There are reports that the gunman in question is deceased.

Several witnesses describe multiple shots fired inside and outside the building.